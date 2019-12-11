By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee

Rural La Porte City

Dear friends,

As we near Christmas, we find houses decorated with shining hues of red and green, sparkles of blue and silver. We find twinkling lights upon porches and windowsills. We hear Christmas carols coming from the nearby churches as choirs get set for December 24th -25th. Most houses will feature a glimmering tree filled with ornaments, tinsel and lights.

But upon further examination, one might discover no presents under that very same tree. No cookies. No Candy. The people are arguing – fighting over politics, money and personal vendettas from long, long ago. The children are huddled, or hiding to protect them from the madness. No one really gets a good night’s sleep.

While you may think that I am over-exaggerating, you many have had these very experiences in your own home, or know of a home close by where the chaos lingers well past midnight. You might know of other houses where the residents struggle with financial insecurity, where healthy food is always in short supply. You may have experienced the invisible children who society likewise neglects their need for love. We know these households; we know these people – we are these people.

Advent is time to both prepare and repair. John the Baptist calls us out of our comfort zone. Calls us as individuals, as families and as a community into repentance which is to find a better way of life in God. This calls for action, not for idle sitting on the side lines waiting for the Super Bowl. The big game is right here, right now, in our households, in our backyards and in our churches. God calls us to repair our brokenness. God does not care who is fighting for either the red or the blue time. God cares because he sees his children fighting, sees their pain, sees their hunger, and it hurts the very heart of God.

With Christmas in sight, let us make this the best Christmas ever. Do not wait for the 23rd or the 24th. May every night be a silent night.

“Let peace begin with me

Let this be the moment now.

With ev’ry step I take

Let this be my solemn vow

To take each moment and live

Each moment in peace eternally

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me”

Songwriters: Jill Jackson/Sy Miller

Let There Be Peace on Earth lyrics © Mccg LLC