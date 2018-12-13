By Christopher Simon

Helping Widows, Orphans and Refugees

“He defends the cause of the fatherless and the widow, and loves the foreigner residing among you, giving them food and clothing. And you are to love those who are foreigners, for you yourselves were foreigners in Egypt.” ~ Deuteronomy 10:18-19 NIV

The Bible is as clear as can be on the issue of helping those in need. There are hundreds of passages throughout the Old and New Testament telling us to help widows, orphans and refugees. Refugees are sometimes referred to as foreigners or sojourners, but the point is the same. We should help those in need.

Around the world, we see a rise in a petty, mean-spirited nationalism that wants to blame their country’s problems on the foreigners in their midst. Many nationalists argue that foreigners are changing their countries, making them unrecognizable. But what really threatens to change our countries, more than the foreigners in our midst, is when we stop treating widows, orphans and refugees with care. This is not simply a religious or spiritual issue, but a question of ethics and social justice.

How should decent human beings help those in need? There is a Biblical curse for those who refuse to help the widow or orphan: “Do not take advantage of the widow or the fatherless. If you do and they cry out to me, I will certainly hear their cry. My anger will be aroused, and I will kill you with the sword; your wives will become widows and your children fatherless.” (Exodus 22:22-24 NIV)

On the other hand, if we do what we can to help those in need, we will surely be blessed.