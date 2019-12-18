By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

Today is another frigid day outside. I have seen a promise that warmer weather is on the way. No, not six months down the road, just in the next day or two. In all truth, this one time I do mind the colder weather. Why? The fridge on its last legs, or more like its last foot. The fridge runs when it feels like it. We have cleaned out the shelves, and the drawers, putting what we could save in the entrance while a good amount of food went out the door. Some to the outdoor cats, others to the trash.

Before the words “what a waste” comes from your lips which I can totally understand, I had a thought that I could find a lesson here. Advent calls us to a life of repentance.

Could we envision this as a theme for Advent? All our months and years, we have been collecting memories, dreams, hopes and the like. With the coming of Christmas, God calls us to take inventory if you will. Deciding what is still good and honorable and keeping them in a safe place. Take out the garbage that is no longer healthy for us – all the guilt, the anger and repressions. And then there are those items we can re-purpose (like the food I am sharing with the outdoor cats) such as ideas, hope, joy — yes, sometimes we like to keep these things keep these bottled up inside ourselves rather than sharing.

With the arrival of a new fridge, Mom has taken the task of cleaning behind, under and around the area where the new appliance will sit. The Advent season likewise calls us as John the Baptist says, “To prepare the way of the Lord.” Advent calls us to the important task of housecleaning, not only our abode for the sudden onslaught of guests, but also our earthly dwelling that God has given us, ourselves. Sweep. Dust. Forgive. Renew trust. Find old friends, and renew relationships.

All too soon the day will be upon us. Christmas. The day of Christ’s return. The new year. Our own death. Our own rebirth. Prepare. Prepare the way for the Lord.