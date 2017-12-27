By Pastor Nathan Clements, American Lutheran Church

In just four days, for those of us who will stay up late enough to see it, we’ll watch the ball drop in Times Square and see the number 2018 light up and flash with fireworks and confetti. It will be at the same time and in the same place as last year, and the year before, and the year before, going all the way back to December 31st, 1907 as the year 1908 was welcomed by the people of New York City. There were only two years in that timespan when the ball didn’t drop, and those were 1942 and 1943 in observance of wartime blackouts throughout the nation. But for every year since then, you could expect to see the big, beautiful, Waterford Crystal ball mark the end of one year, and the new beginning of the next. You could count on it, and this year is no different.

How do you mark the beginning of a new year? Do you make a New Year’s resolution? I’ve known a lot of people over the years who do, and almost always, the promise they make to themselves is inevitably broken over the course of the year. In fact ten years ago the University of Bristol in England did a study on New Year’s resolution success rates, and they found that 88% of people fail at keeping them. 88% of people fail. Honestly, that’s not all that surprising to me, but it does make you wonder a little if it’s a tradition worth keeping with that high of a failure rate. But I guess it’s more about what New Year’s resolutions mean or symbolize rather than what they accomplish. Perhaps you could say they offer people the opportunity to envision a different future for themselves, or a new direction in life, or hope in something that haven’t seen yet, or a new sense of self-confidence or commitment to doing something in their life differently.

Through the birth of Jesus, God honored the greatest resolution of all time. God’s promise to always be with us became flesh and bone, so that we could live with and learn from our Lord in person. God’s resolution was far from symbolic. It was as real as real can be! Indeed, a new future, direction, hope, and encouragement in Christ were freely given to us.

How do you plan to share this gift with others in 2018? Beware of falling into the trap of making a resolution to share your faith with others this year. Rather, strive to make it a daily reality as Jesus taught us: feed the hungry, clothe the naked, pray for your enemies, advocate for justice and peace, visit the sick and imprisoned, put your trust in the Lord, and worship the Lord our God with all your heart, soul, and mind. May God be with you as we welcome the year 2018.