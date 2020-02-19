By Pastor Robert Holdorf St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City

Have you been asked to remember and to tell your experiences of God? The last several weeks we have been saying that we have little opportunity to tell our experiences of God and when we may have opportunities; these experiences are difficult to tell, unless we have biblical images to help. I believe that the reason biblical images work for our God experiences, is because biblical stories are experiences of God from others. As I studied the Bible over the years it has become clearer and clearer to me that the Bible is a collection of stories of God told by a people who had opportunity to tell their experiences. They too, found it difficult, so they used images borrowed, remembered by the community, to tell their experiences of God.

We have a tendency to put the people of the Bible on a pedestal and to think of them as giants of the faith. But they too had the same experiences of God that you and I have had. They had opportunities to tell of their experiences and opportunity to have their experiences written down. One of the miracles is that those stories are for us today. One of the miracles is that those stories are available for us to use as our language for ourselves and one another. One of the miracles is that these stories, those recorded and ours as well, are a source of God’s power for our lives today.