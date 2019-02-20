Today is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love. We buy each other chocolate and flowers. We take out our loved one to dinner to show our appreciation to each other. However love goes much deeper than a night out without the kids, although that is really nice too. The best definition of love comes from 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.

The scripture is read a lot at weddings to show the bride and groom love for each other. However awesome this love sounds the love between a man and wife will always fall short of this kind of love. Our love is imperfect. But the love described here is unconditional.

Perfect love is willing to die for the other. I am quite sure many of us would agree that we love our spouse enough to die for the other. But are we willing to wait? Are we willing to be inconvenienced? Can we still be kind in all situations? Do we become jealous, boastful or proud? Do we lose our focus and hurt the other? Do we act selfishly? Do we get angry easily? Do we forgive or hold a grudge? Are we willing to live everyday in love?

Love is hard. 50% of all marriages end in divorce. 16% of married couples report infidelity. 30% of people are involved in some form of domestic violence. These statistics are hard for us to imagine a love that is unconditional. The love that is perfect is the one between God and his children. John 3:16 is a scripture you may have heard a thousand times.

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Maybe you are in a place where you have been hurt by a loved one. This place can take a while to be able to heal from. The church is just the place to be able to come along side of you and walk with you in the pain. The church is a place to find healing, love, grace, mercy. This love was modeled to us by Christ. His life was the ultimate picture of this love. He was willing to come to earth to walk with us in the pain. Jesus loves you. He is willing to forgive you. His love never fails.