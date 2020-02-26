By Pastor Robert Holdorf St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City

Have you had opportunities to tell your God experiences and do you have the tools to tell the stories when given the chance? Another question may be why are these stories so important? We are not always given the chance to remember and tell our God stories. When our faith can be shared, it is illustrated by our God experiences; God is alive and at work in our lives. When faith is alive, Jesus is alive. Our bible becomes alive and the experiences of God, recorded in the bible begin to describe our experiences, we are then empowered. We need the opportunities and the tools to tell our God stories.

Your church is that place. There you will have the opportunities to tell your God stories and there you will have people eager to hear your stories. In telling and hearing our stories our faith comes alive. Last month, news agencies were telling bits and pieces of Martin Luther King’s messages. As I heard those messages, I asked myself, where is that voice today? We in the church are not too proud to say to you who may not be in the church, we not only want to hear your God stories, we need to hear them. The good news is you need to tell them. Take every opportunity to tell your God stories and use what images you need in order for the story to be told. Most importantly ask to hear others tell their God stories. We will be the better for it and so will our community. See you in your Church.