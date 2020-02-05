By Pastor Robert Holdorf St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City

Have you been asked to remember and to tell your experiences of God? The St. Paul United Methodist Church here in La Porte City has been in our community for about 165 years now, with the primary task of challenging one another to do just that. We are all different and our experiences are all different. Sometimes they are very dramatic and life changing and sometimes as simple as sitting by the Christmas tree or watching a sunset. Yet these times allow us to reflect and remember and be reminded whose we are and, who the one who spoke all of this into existence is.

We have just completed a Christmas season with family get-togethers and perhaps a memory or two shared and enjoyed. These times of food and celebrations are times that offer all kinds of opportunities to experience the Holy One in our midst. While we remember the season’s events, we quickly forget what ever experiences of God may have been there for us. We forget because our culture really does not encourage us to remember and so we forget. The question remains, have you been asked to remember and to tell your experiences of God? Find a place where you will be encouraged to remember and find a people who will listen to your experiences of God. Hopefully, that place will be your church. It is difficult to have the opportunities to remember your experiences of God but it is even more difficult to tell your experiences.