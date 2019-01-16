By Pastor Chad Adelmund Church of Promise, Buckingham

Putting life in perspective



“Figure out what counts on the last day: so that you know what to count every day.” If you can grasp the power of this statement and actually envision what life will look like from your deathbed, it has the power to change everything in your life today. The scripture we are going to look at today is John 15:12-13 My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.

Jesus is telling us what it looks like to love people like He loves people. It involves laying down your life. Jesus actually laid down His life for us on the cross. For us, loving people means to make time for them. We have a short time here in this world, so, when we lay down our time for another person, that shows them they are valuable to us. We care about them and we are willing to give our time to them. How do we accomplish this?

Keeping our word points to our character, our integrity, how people see us. “Love people and use things, not love things and use people.”

Do what you say you will do, show up to your kid’s events. Don’t cancel plans with your spouse. Don’t make plans unless you are committed to following through. When we are focused on ourselves, we make promises we don’t keep, “because my time doing what I want is more important than spending time with you or doing what you want.” That’s what people hear from our actions and excuses when we don’t keep our word. They hear you say “my time is too valuable to waste it on you.”

The foundation of relationships is founded on the character of people who keep their word. Trust is the foundation of relationship.

Keep your calendar aligned with your relationships. Matthew 6:21 “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

It’s not hard to figure out where your heart is and who it belongs to. Just look at your calendar and your bank statements. Look at your Facebook page. Is it about you or others? Go ahead and look. I will wait. Who and where are you spending your time and money?

I read an article by a hospice nurse, “The top 5 regrets people have on their deathbed,” in no particular order.

1. I wish I hadn’t worked so hard. You work so much you miss your kids growing up and then they’re gone. You miss time with your spouse and family and friends. You worked all these years to get all this stuff, houses, cars, toys, etc. And now you look back and realize they mean NOTHING and you can’t take any of it with you.

2. I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends.People get so caught up working and staying busy they lose touch with friends and family. Chasing after money and trying to impress other people has cost them. It becomes all about you and what you want and there is no time for other people.

3. I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me. Lived to please others – when you do that you miss out on your personal goals and dreams. You miss God’s purpose for your life. We lose our identity by becoming the person others want us to be and not the unique individual God created us to be.

4. I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings. Forgive what you can’t forget. This one was popular with almost every person. They wish they had been more caring, loving, and compassionate, not holding on to anger, bitterness, resentment, that destroyed relationships. Forgive them so you can let it go and have peace.

5. I wish that I had let myself be happier. We don’t take enough time off to just be happy, to be with our families, to spend time with friends. We stay in jobs we hate instead of chasing our passions because it’s too risky and we never take a chance on ourselves. Happiness is a choice, and if you chose to forgive as Christ forgave you and keep short accounts, and your life will be happier.

The shortest account was Jesus on the cross. The very people He came to save were mocking and ridiculing Him as He hung, nailed to the cross in horrific pain. He didn’t blame them or curse them, He asked God to forgive them because they didn’t know what they were doing!

Remember what Jesus died to forgive you from? Remember the sacrifice He made to offer you that forgiveness and that He offered it as a free gift, and YOU ACCEPTED THAT GIFT! You didn’t earn it and you don’t deserve it but you accepted it and Jesus forgives you every time you go to Him and we go to Him daily. We need to offer forgiveness the same way we received it, freely and often.

Forgiven People-Forgive People, Hurt People-Hurt People.