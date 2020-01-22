By Christopher Simon

Asking for wisdom

“God looks down from heaven on all mankind to see if there are any who understand, any who seek God.” ~ Psalm 53:2 NIV

When God invited Solomon to ask for whatever he wished, he asked for wisdom, or more specifically, “a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong.” (1 Kings 3:9 NIV) God was pleased to grant this request, since this was not the usual request for wealth, or a long life, or the destruction of one’s enemies. Perhaps Solomon was already wise in asking for God’s help, for only a fool would think that he can solve the problems of life, and especially the governance of a nation without the help of God. Life is complicated and doesn’t appear to be getting simpler.

Technology may promise to make things better in certain ways, but at a certain age, the new technology itself gets too complicated for many of us. But God’s wisdom is timeless, and usually simple. When we are faced with difficulties, the first thing we should do is to pause and ask for God’s help. Reflect quietly and prayerfully on God’s word, and even if the answer isn’t immediately obvious, there is a certain peace that comes from knowing that a higher power is there to help.

Only a fool would think that he can solve every problem by himself.