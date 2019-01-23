By Pastor Chad Adelmund Church of Promise, Buckingham

Changing Our Focus

Ezekiel 36: 25-27 – I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean; I will cleanse you from all your impurities and from all your idols. I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws.

Before we can ask Jesus to reset or refocus our hearts, we need the Holy Spirit to run a diagnostic scan. We need to see what problems are detected, what changes need to be made, and how we can avoid these problems moving forward. Some of us (that have surrendered our hearts already to follow Jesus) may just need a spiritual tune up, and some may need to do a full trade in.

There is well illustrated in a story about a lady who had a small house on the seashore of Ireland at the turn of the twentieth century. She was quite wealthy but also quite frugal.

The people were surprised, then, when she decided to be among the first to have electricity in her home. Several weeks after the installation, a meter reader appeared at her door. He asked if her electricity was working well, and she assured him it was.

“I’m wondering if you can explain something to me,” he said.

“Your meter shows scarcely any usage. Are you using your power?”

“Certainly,” she answered.

“Each evening when the sun sets, I turn on my lights just long enough to light my candles; then I turn them off.”

She’s tapped in to the power but doesn’t use it. Her house is connected but not altered. Don’t we make the same mistake? We, too – with our souls saved but our hearts unchanged, are connected but not altered. Trusting Christ for salvation but resisting transformation. We occasionally flip the switch, but most of the time we settle for shadows.

If there were a Spiritual diagnostic test the majority of the time, I believe these two codes would pop up on Christians and the Church- Pride and a Critical Spirit.

Pride pushes people away from Jesus: Luke 18 9-14 To some who were confident of their own righteousness and looked down on everyone else, Jesus told this parable: “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people-robbers, evildoers, adulterers-or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’ But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’ “I tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified before God. For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”

The Pharisee in this parable stands in the temple praying about the differences between him and other people who are “sinners” and “enemies” of God’s laws. Jesus points out, the Pharisee is not offering acceptable prayer to God. He is simply congratulating himself. He is just listing off religious works and sacrifices he has made in public. He feels good about himself as he compares himself to others, and he sees himself as better than them.

The “sinner” on the other hand (completely unacceptable to the Pharisee), stands off by himself, away from the altar of God, never looks up, he doesn’t consider himself worthy to be there. His prayer is a passionate cry to God for Mercy for himself, he is very aware of his sins as he stands before God.

Jesus comments that God justifies this man and not the Pharisee. We need to ask ourselves in our own individual hearts and as the body of Christ-The Church, “How often are our prayers like the prayers of the Pharisee?”

Pride can easily come out through the very gifts God gave us to build His Church. Whatever your strengths are can become a means of self congratulations and seeking praise for ourselves. That praise belongs to God. Even Biblical knowledge can make us proud.

A Critical Spirit is a tendency to be more critical of others than of yourself. It separates us from the mission of the Church. If we are being honest, it feels good, doesn’t it? Talking about other people and comparing ourselves to them can make us feel a little more important or better in some way. It allows us to take attention off our own issues and focus on the issues of others! We need to recognize when this happens because it is one of the most common failings for those who consider themselves zealous and faithful in the service to God.

Jesus challenges this self-righteous spirit by having us focus more on our own personal sin, ways we fall short in our lives, rather than on the sins of other people. Matthew 7:4-5: How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while there is still a beam in your own eye? You hypocrite! First take the beam out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

Nathan, my Pastor at Heartland, stopped by my office and he was reading a book about this same topic. A pastor didn’t like how the word “lost” was being understood so his church and his congregation changed it from lost to ‘precious’. He then read a quote from that pastor that stuck with me.

“The people Jesus misses the most are the ‘lost.’”

I pray that Jesus changes our hearts for the priceless and precious ones that He would give anything to have back home with Him. This is the heart He wants for us, for His Church. We need to look at our own need for Him and deal with our pride, our individual shortcomings and the shortcomings of the church, and not the sins of those outside the Church. To humble ourselves, knowing we need Jesus just as much as they do, we need to remember what it felt like to be “lost” and then remember those people God sent to find us and lead us home. I pray God gives us a spirit of urgency so we do everything we can to bring them home. That’s His heart, and that’s what His church should look like! Let’s leave the 99 to find the one that is lost!!