By Christopher Simon

Crooked timbers

“You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.” ~ Ephesians 4:22-24 NIV

When one considers the evil that has been done in the name of religion, it is understandable that many give up entirely on organized religion. The sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic church has probably done more to drive the faithful from the pews than “secular humanism” or other worldly philosophies. Likewise, when people see that Islamic extremists are willing to kill innocent people in the name of God, this is a repellent to almost all religion.

The history of the world is awash in the blood of innocents killed in the name of God, and when we look closely at the history of any religion, we almost always see that right from the start strife, division, and schism are there. Read the Acts of the Apostles and see that the early church was beset by division. There were disputes over whether the Gentile converts to Christianity were required to follow the dietary and other restrictions of Judaism (cf. Acts 15). We see also that the Hellenistic Jews complained that their widows were being overlooked in the daily distribution of food (cf. Acts 6:1).

Rumblings of discontent show up early in every organization and continue throughout its life. The philosopher Immanuel Kant remarked that “Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made.” Understanding this should make us humble, and tolerant of the foibles of others.

We are all weak and by nature sinful, but we can improve, with the help of God and a sincere desire to be better persons.