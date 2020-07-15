By Christopher Simon

Self-Examination

“Let us examine our ways and test them, and let us return to the Lord.” ~ Lamentations 3:40 NIV

Socrates’ famous remark that the unexamined life is not worth living is probably an overstatement, but there is certainly a grain of truth in the idea that we should examine our lives, and by this Socrates really meant a moral examination.

That is, do our words match up with our deeds? Have we sinned by breaking any of the ten commandments or have we perhaps sinned by omission, by failing to do something we should do?

A thorough self-examination might also require us to really question our beliefs about right and wrong. Are there things which we take for granted as permissible which in reality are not. This is where it can be helpful to have a spiritual advisor, someone who can tell us the things which we sometimes refuse to see about ourselves. Sometimes our intuition about something makes it appear self-evident and too obvious to question when in fact this is just a blatant prejudice.

Finally, we can be fooled by our feelings. Feelings can be so strong that they appear to us as facts. The feeling of jealousy can seem to prove that your beloved was unfaithful, just as the feeling of anger seems to validate the fact that you were wronged. A conscientious self-examination should be a regular part of our spiritual journey.