By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

This past week I have sat in classes in all morning, from 8 AM to almost noon, with a break for chapel in the middle. So far, I have found the experience refreshing (not that I do not miss the people or my cat) or my garden that is getting weedier by the moment. I feel a great sense of community as people feel welcome. We have some visitors who just stop off the street for a cup of coffee, or these days a glass of cold water. People are greeted with a smile and a sign of peace. We have former students wanting to unwind for a day, or maybe two or three.

Some days I ponder about people’s concept of church – what it means to them. Some people come in order to escape the world, in a universe filled with such division and pain; people are desperately looking for a place of wholeness and community. Other conceive of the church as a starting point. One church I am told has a banner that reads, “Mission Field” which is read as one leaves the sanctuary. Christ sends us out as hands, feet and voices into a broken creation.

Some outside regard the church as a place for the holy and righteous, they feel like just do not fit in as they have a number of dents and scars from life. From our perspective, we have a number of imperfect people, in fact of all of us. Some have open wounds that are still painful to touch – others hide their scars, but that does not mean they are not still here. We have just come to realize that there is a healing balm here that we cannot find elsewhere.

If you visit our congregation to look around, you will find a beautiful sanctuary. But, not without flaws. Some corners you will find some peeling wall paste. Some places might have acquired some dust. And up in one corner of the church, you will find a spot where the church almost burned down. You need to look closely, but its’ there. Perfectly imperfect, just like us who worship there.

I have always believed in the sense of community we find makes all the difference. Christ calls us into transformative ministry, where the rubber hits the road. We should therefore challenge ourselves and our community to remain open to everything around us, to see Christ in the other. You – We – can make a difference and our community of faith can have an impact on individuals and our community. May Christ grant you the strength to be the change.