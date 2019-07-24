By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City

Sounds like a classic rock battle—the birds and the beetles. Actually, it’s a battle for my raspberries and it seems like I am the loser. A little over a week ago I called home, receiving reassurance from Mom that she found very few bugs in our garden, just a few beetles in the rhubarb. By Wednesday, I received a panic phone call, “They’re everywhere.” Mom, totally frustrated, almost gave up the fight right there. Since returning home, I have battled the beetles (not only the Japanese) and the bugs trying to harvest the rewards of my labor.

We often give up in a world where see so much pain and suffering, to sit back and resign. We so much, and with modern technology as it is, we encounter so much, so rapidly. The certain outlets will testify – misery sells. Share nice fluffy bunnies, no response. Share an opinion piece and you will have people lining up for their own take on reality (almost never agreeing with you). We see the beetles, but not the berries.

The same holds with people. We have found that the terms “compromise” and “common ground” are no longer a part of our working vocabulary, let alone our lifestyle. We get angered at the slightest dissension. We challenge ourselves to find what separates us, what divides us, and make that the center-post of our being. We see so many beetles, so very few berries if any at all.

The past few days, I have taken extra time to pick, to find that tasty treat. Going through the patch, throwing away the bug-riddled berries (and swishing away the beetles) and finding something I can call my own or if you wish, the precious gifts from God. I have found the whole exercise worthwhile. And maybe, just maybe, take some extra time to look for the good – the decent – the honorable in God’s world, and you may be surprised.

Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. ~Philippians 4:8