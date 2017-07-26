By Christopher Simon

Being Within the Law Versus Being Under the Law

“Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night.” ~ Psalm 1:1-2

When you obey the law, and in this case we are talking about God’s law, as an expression of your will to do good, and your desire to obey the law because it is an expression of God’s goodness you are within the law and the law is an expression of your freedom.

But when you are under the law you feel forced to do the right thing, or atone for doing wrong, and are not as free as the person who obeys the law because he loves God and sees the law as an expression of God’s goodness.

Following our instincts is frequently at odds with God’s law, and while one is free to act according to one’s animal nature or according to God’s law, true freedom consists in submitting one’s will to God’s law. The person who submits his will to his animal instincts is really a slave to his passions and not nearly as free as the as the person who submits his will to God.