By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

Yesterday we had a feast, an early Thanksgiving if you will. We had tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, cauliflower, beans and beets, all recently harvested from our garden. If anyone needs some zucchini, let me know. I believe that one zucchini bush could meet all the needs and desires for a whole community. Some time this week we will be baking and freezing zucchini bread for later months.

Sometimes we fail to see things that are right in front of us – the gifts of the garden that some just take for granted (I do not count the beetles as a part of this). Even though we just went through a massive heatwave, we still can consider ourselves to be blessed. My mother spoke to family members around Appleton, WI who might not receive electricity for quite some time, some for a couple of weeks. A massive storm blew through the area causing damage all around. My cousin’s cows did not get milked. They only had a limited amount of water and her car is in a garage with a damaged door and roof. I just looked at the outage map and Appleton still had a black dot meaning no power, that is since Saturday morning. And today is Monday.

How can we begin to reconcile these things? Can we even begin to make sense out of the bountiful and the tragedy? I have a difficult time with those who say that it was out of divine anger, or that God had a purpose by sending us tragedy in our lives.

I think back upon William Sloane Coffin who gave the sermon at his son’s funeral. Alex drank too much and run off a bridge into the icy waters beneath. Coffin said, “Was it God’s will that Alex was driving too fast in a driving rain? Did God have his hands on the steering wheel? Was it God’s will that Alex had a few too many beers to be driving that night?” Coffin said that he truly believed that when his son hit the icy waters, God’s heart was the first to break, and that God’s hand firmly embraced him as a parent does with a child. Powerful witness, even in the midst of tragedy.

Like Job, every one of us carry difficult questions about life, death and meaning. No one around here know the answers, but we still struggle. Like Jacob, we are called to “wrestle” with our faith. I believe there are no easy pat answers. A pastor once gave a children’s message where the question, “What is brown and furry and eats nuts under a tree?” One little child raised a hand saying, “I know it sounds like a squirrel, but in church I was taught that the answer is always Jesus.” Sometimes a squirrel is just that – a squirrel. God bless.