By Christopher Simon

We Need More Friends and Fewer Enemies

“Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself.” ~ Leviticus 19:18 NIV

There is a temptation when we have conflicts with others to brood over the real or perceived wrong done to us and to seek revenge, but this is the exact opposite of what we should do, both on Christian principles, and in terms of good human relations.

Every Christian knows that we are supposed to turn the other cheek and to leave vengeance to God, but sometimes we have so much trouble letting go of what was said or done to us that we feel a sense of righteousness in plotting our revenge. If you really cannot get over your desire for revenge, perhaps you can still turn it around and make acting like a good Christian the best revenge.

It’s always best to react to unkind words or deeds with kindness and composure, and then your reputation (and your soul) remain untarnished. Often the best way to handle these things is to tell the other person that your feelings were hurt and that you would rather be friends than enemies, and to seek sincere reconciliation.

Let’s face it, we all need more friends and fewer enemies, and the work of keeping friends as friends takes serious effort. Leave justice and revenge to God.