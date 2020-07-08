By Christopher Simon

A Good Spirit

“What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you?”

~ James 4:1 NIV

We often think of patience as self-restraint. When we are irritated and annoyed by others and want to lash out with angry words, patience is seen as the ability to repress those impulses. And let’s face it, we all have impulses to say and do hurtful things, and those impulses should be resisted.

But often what happens after we resist the nasty impulse is that we stew over the thoughtlessness of the other person, and we say or do the nasty thing in our minds, perhaps even going further than our original impulse. All of a sudden, we are having an argument in our mind and we are stuck in a bitter, rancorous morass of negative feelings. This is sometimes where patience takes us, down a bad path.

Far better to pray for charitable feelings, and rather than repress the negative feelings you are having, be honest and tell the person right off that they hurt your feelings, or that you felt disrespected (or whatever it was that bothered you – maybe it was just wishing that they’d turn the music down, or stop tapping, or whatever they did that bothered you). This approach is more likely to lead to a positive outcome for everybody involved, and then your patience stems from a good place within you, a positive spirit of love and understanding. Be kind and forgiving, and let this be the primary source of your patience, not feeling that you have to repress every negative thought.

Pray for a spirit of loving kindness and let this be the spirit that animates you.