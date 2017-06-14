By Christopher Simon

Emptying the Dishwasher

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” ~ Colossians 3:12 NIV

I recently had houseguests who stayed with me for several weeks. It was a blessing to share my house with these good friends who I have known and loved for many years, but our different habits of loading and unloading the dishwasher became a source of real annoyance. It wasn’t that they were leaving dishes in the sink, but that they had the habit of turning the dishwasher off before they left the house, so I couldn’t always tell whether the dishes had been done or not. Eventually we had to talk about it and figure out a way to keep all of us happy.

Loading and unloading the dishwasher is one of those ordinary acts of kindness and consideration that goes a long way towards keeping our relations smooth and friendly. These are the kinds of things that considerate people do as a part of their everyday life. Never underestimate the importance of these

minor things like loading and unloading the dishwasher.

What else in your everyday life has the potential to irritate those around you? Christian love is sometimes seen in the smallest details, such as whether you hang up your coat when you come inside, or whether you replace the roll of toilet paper.