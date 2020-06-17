By Christopher Simon

The presence of the Lord

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” ~ Matthew 6:34 NIV

“There are times when the thing most responsible for your suffering is your own mind.” ~ Yuval Harari

The above remark by the Israeli author Yuval Harari was made to a reporter on a plane waiting for take-off which had been delayed, after a man stormed to the front of the plane and demanded to be let off. If you’ve ever sat on a plane and waited 30 or 40 minutes for take-off, you can probably empathize with that man, knowing how easy it is for mild anxiety to turn into panic. Many people feel claustrophobic on planes and have to remind themselves that everything will be okay, and there is no reason to panic over a delay.

Missing a connecting flight can seem like a tragedy, but it happens thousands of times every day. The human mind is a wonderful thing; it allows us to plan for the future and consider different ways of handling difficult situations. But it can also be a source of tremendous suffering. How many of us have lain awake worrying about something that never came to pass? We imagine the worst and then can’t stop worrying about it.

Even more troubling is the way in which we can suffer from things in the past, which we have absolutely no power to change. We’ve all made mistakes which we regret, but the wise person doesn’t dwell on them and simply tries not to repeat them.

In this same category of things from the past which we cannot control are real or perceived wrongs that have been committed against us. We often stew over something that someone said or did, creating bitterness and rancor in our hearts. It is best to live in the present, and enjoy it as a gift from God.