By Pastor Nathan Clements American Lutheran Church, La Porte City

A centurion had a servant who was very important to him, but the servant was ill and about to die. When the centurion heard about Jesus, he sent some Jewish elders to Jesus to ask him to come and heal his servant. When they came to Jesus, they earnestly pleaded with Jesus. “He deserves to have you do this for him,” they said. “He loves our people and he built our synagogue for us.” Jesus went with them. He had almost reached the house when the centurion sent friends to say to Jesus, “Lord, don’t be bothered. I don’t deserve to have you come under my roof. In fact, I didn’t even consider myself worthy to come to you. Just say the word and my servant will be healed.” When Jesus heard these words, he was impressed with the centurion. He turned to the crowd following him and said, “I tell you, even in Israel I haven’t found faith like this.” When the centurion’s friends returned to his house, they found the servant restored to health.

~ Luke 7:2-7, 9-10 (CEB)

We human beings are often very good at over thinking things. We’ve probably all done this at least once in our lives. From choosing a new vacuum cleaner to pursuing a career path, there are just some things about which our minds get hung up. Sleepless, fidgety nights follow, pros and cons are weighed, reviews are read and re-read, and eventually we have to make a decision. But how will you ever know if you made the right one?

How about inviting Jesus into your home? That seems like a fairly simple decision to make, and yet the centurion in Luke 7 couldn’t help but over think his choice. His servant whom he cared for deeply was ill and dying, and in an act of faith he sent for Jesus to come and heal him. While Jesus was already on his way with his gift of healing and restoration for the household ready to give, the centurion had second thoughts. He sent a message to Jesus saying he didn’t want to bother him with his troubles. He felt unworthy to have Jesus enter through his doorway. He even admitted to feeling unworthy to deliver this message to Jesus himself. Despite his faith and hope in Jesus, the centurion backed out at the last minute. And the result? Jesus restored the servant’s health anyway.

With faith even the size of a tiny mustard seed, God is able to accomplish powerful things. When we over think or second guess our faith, Jesus’ healing and restoration is still for you. When we call upon the name of the Lord you are not bothering Him with your troubles. When we invite Jesus into our homes you are never unworthy to stand in His presence. When we pray you never need to feel ashamed to speak the truth to Jesus Himself about your feelings or realities in life. You might naturally over think vacuum cleaners, vehicle purchases, carpet colors, and career paths, but you never need to second guess God’s unending love, mercy, forgiveness, and grace for you as a child of God. In fact, it’s not even your decision to make! God already does and always will continue to love you throughout your life. That decision has already been made. Our challenge, then, is to not over think our call to abundantly share this message with others. It’s simply what we just need to do.