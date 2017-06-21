By Christopher Simon

The Garments of Faith

“Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.” ~ Ephesians 6:14-15 NIV

We get dressed every morning to prepare for the work of the day, putting on our uniforms, as it were, and dressing appropriately for both the work ahead and the day’s weather. Why not clothe the soul with the protective garments of faith as well? In the grand scheme of things, our immortal soul is worth infinitely more than our corruptible bodies, and thus we should take greater pains to protect it. The faith and knowledge that God loves us and wants us to be well while we carry out His will is a protective garment greater than anything we have in our closets. A great addition to the morning routine is to “gird up your loins” with the garments of faith and thanksgiving, remembering that our primary mission and the very meaning of our life is to love God with all our hearts, and to love our fellow man as we love ourselves. How wonderful that we can put on the garments of faith each day and go out into the world prepared to do God’s work!