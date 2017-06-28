By Christopher Simon

Taking Up Your CrossTaking Up Your Cross

“For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it.” ~ Luke 9:24 NIV

The gospels of Matthew and Luke both recount the narrative of Jesus telling his followers that “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me.” (Luke 9:23 NIV) Both gospels stress that “taking up your cross” is an act of self-denial, that one must renounce one’s selfish interests and put the interests of God and your fellow man first. In everyday life that means putting up with the many things that annoy you, and we have many opportunities to do this every day.

From people imposing on us at home, at work, and at school, to putting up with the annoying habits of our families and friends, we can daily take up our cross and emulate the long-suffering forbearance of Jesus, even if we aren’t literally carrying a cross.

And it probably helps to keep in mind that these crosses we bear are minor inconveniences which aren’t destined to kill us, unlike the cross which Jesus bore.