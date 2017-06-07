By Christopher Simon

How Much Is Enough?

“Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?” ~ Matthew 6:25 NIV

In the quest to achieve financial independence and to secure our future, there is a temptation to think that if we could just acquire a certain amount of money (or things), that all would be well. We would then have our precious nest egg and our futures would be safe and secure.

But when it comes to money and material possessions, no amount is ever enough. Human desires are infinite and will always outstrip our current possessions. Maybe that is a good thing insofar as it keeps us moving and striving. But it can also distract us from doing God’s work, and so perhaps we should flip the question around, and not ask “How much is enough?” but rather, “How little will suffice?”

Most of us would be amazed to learn how little it takes to keep us going. A modicum of food, some clothes on our back, and shelter from the storm is more than enough to keep a human body alive and well. All the rest is surplus, and often a distraction from our true mission, which is to love God and our fellow man. Seek what is enough to do God’s work, not what is needed for your greed.