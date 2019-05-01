By Christopher Simon

Controlling our desires

“The appetite of laborers works for them; their hunger drives them on.” ~ Proverbs 16:26 NIV

The Old Testament story of Esau giving up his birthright for a bowl of stew illustrates a variety of important lessons, and perhaps the most relevant one is that our appetites can make us impulsive and prone to bad judgement: “Once when Jacob was cooking some stew, Esau came in from the open country, famished. He said to Jacob, ‘Quick, let me have some of that red stew! I’m famished!’ Jacob replied, ‘First sell me your birthright.’ ‘Look, I am about to die,’ Esau said. ‘What good is the birthright to me?’ But Jacob said, ‘Swear to me first.’ So he swore an oath to him, selling his birthright to Jacob. Then Jacob gave Esau some bread and some lentil stew. He ate and drank, and then got up and left. So Esau despised his birthright.” (Genesis 25:29-34 NIV)

Like Esau, we often make bad decisions and act impulsively because our appetites get the upper hand. Not only are we prone to the loss of our assets, but we are likely to say or do things we will regret. The lesson here is as much about controlling our impulses as it is about being careful to not make important decisions when our appetites are engaged. Going to the grocery store when you’re famished is a bad idea. Conversely, it is possible to make your desires and appetites work for you. As the saying goes, “Hunger is the best sauce.”

Desire is not inherently bad; it can be used for good or ill. Staying hungry, as it were, can be a strong motivator. Consider how to harness your appetites in order to improve your life.