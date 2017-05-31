By Rev. Ray E. Atwood Sacred Heart Parish, La Porte City

An Excerpt from Rev. Atwood’s Baccalaureate Address to the UHS Class of 2017

(May 17, 2017)

Jesus didn’t just send the Apostles out into the world. He prepared them first by teaching them about the Kingdom, giving them power to heal the sick and raise the dead, and molding them into a powerful band united by grace and destined for a godly purpose.

You too have been prepared by your parents, pastors, and teachers. Hopefully, your faith community has helped you grow in faith in order to face the reality we call “life.”

To help, I offer advice that I’ve acquired through the years, one lesson for each of the original Twelve Apostles:

You live life only once. There are no do-overs, so think carefully about important decisions, like careers and vocations.

God will send special people into your life. They may be there only for a few weeks, a summer, a year, or four years. And then they’ll be gone. Cherish those people and never take the time for granted.

For those who will marry, remember: love is blind but marriage is a real eye opener.

You will be judged by how well you used your talents. In the drama of life, God will not ask, “What role did you play?” but “How well did you play your part?”

People are more important than things. So look up from your cell phone, I-Pad, computer, or other device once in a while, and pay attention to the person in front of you. Face-to-face is still the world’s best communication.

Forgiveness frees the soul from anxiety and bitterness, so be sure to forgive anyone who needs forgiving before you leave home, school, a job, a community, or wherever you find yourself.

Life is like a maze, with many twists and turns. Faith is the map that will get you through it.

Every person, the smartest and the silliest, the talented and the treacherous, the courteous and the obnoxious, is made in God’s image and likeness. Remember that, and act accordingly.

Your parish is your spiritual family. The Lone Ranger was an old TV show rather than a way of life.

You don’t become “the best” by acclamation; you earn that title through hard work, grit, determination, skill, and grace.

Know your weaknesses. Satan does, and that’s where he will come at you.

Never judge another person’s soul. You will be surprised who makes it to heaven and who doesn’t.

It is cliché to say you young people are “the future.” You are also “the present,” and the world you are entering needs you to be present, with all the gifts and knowledge you have acquired.

May you go forth from here, like Isaiah, to make deserts rejoice and bloom (35:11), beat swords into plowshares (2:4), and extend prosperity like a river (66:2).

God bless you.