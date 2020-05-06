By Christopher Simon

HOW to improve our lives

“Do not lie to each other, since you have taken off your old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator.” ~Colossians 3:9-10 NIV

No matter how bad things are, they can usually be made better. How, you ask? By Honesty, Open-mindedness, and Willingness.

The acronym HOW is a nice reminder of how to get things on

the right track. Because while things can get better, they can also get worse.

By lying to ourselves (and others), by being close-minded, and by being unwilling to work through our problems we are on the road to disaster. On the other hand, honestly assessing our lives (and all of the problems that come with it), by being open to solutions and other ways of looking at things, and finally, by being willing to work at improving our lives we can almost always make things better. Another way to look at this is that people can change for the better, but it takes the willingness to look openly and honestly at our faults, and to be willing to do the hard work necessary to change them.

The practical application of intelligent planning and goodwill can actually improve our lives and the world we live in.