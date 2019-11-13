By Pastor Mike Ashman, Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee

A few weeks back we were on vacation down in the Amana Colonies, spending a couple hours going through the General Store. If you have not been, one section of the structure is totally devoted to Christmas. After a few minutes, we decided to do some early Christmas shopping for the great grandkids. I thought it was a great idea as my mother normally frets over such things, allowing the process to drag out until mid to late December. We decided we would want something of a memory, so we found a cute ornament where we able to insert a picture of our beloved 12-year-old Puddytatt.

When we went up North for Mom’s 90th birthday, we took along the wrapped gifts with appropriate cards. Now we are in process of cleaning the upstairs closet – with designated piles for Thanksgiving, Christmas and gunk. With this cleaning spree Mom is mentally preparing for Christmas house decorations.

Now some might want to say, “Whoa. Pastor, it’s not even Advent. Hallmark is still only running re-runs of Christmas movies past.” While that is totally accurate, we have two huge weights off our shoulders. I can now focus in on three Thanksgiving services, and plan for Advent and Christmas Eve. We can decorate the house as per Mom without a barrage of questions like, “Where is…?” and “Do we still have…?”

So for the upcoming weeks, I look forward to some time for reading, prayer and thought on the upcoming seasons – after all, I only work on Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings (LOL). The season does not need to filled with anxiety, panic, regret and despair. We do not need to listen to “Grandma got run over by…” or watch “It’s a Wonderful…” a 100 times to remain sane. God can give us peace, even in a world filled with frantic activity.