By Pastor Mike Ashman, Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee

Dear Friends,

This past Sunday, we celebrated All Saints – giving thanks to all who have witnessed God’s love to us. We lit candles. We told stories. Tears were shed. But in the end, we are people who trust in the promise given to us at baptism of life and life eternal. Jesus tells the people at Lazarus’ tomb – unbind him and let him go – so we also are able to return to God our loved ones trusting in those promises that whether we live or die, we belong to God.

But I sometimes consider that we limit this concept of sainthood to a chosen few who have lived with unwavering faith and courage. The biblical term of a saint comes to us as one chosen by God. If we look through our Bibles, we find that God chooses people like Jacob who tricked both his brother and father. We see Moses trying to beg his way out of a leadership role because he stammers. We have Peter who all too often has a little too much initiative, but also as the one who denied knowing Jesus three times.

God chooses everyday ordinary people to be extra-ordinary lights in a world that all too often would rather stare into the darkness: a small child being held by a parent with eyes glimmering makes people stop and wonder; the teenager who has been blessed with God’s presence who makes friends with the new kid; a young man who loves his grandma so much that he would move heaven and earth to give her the care and attention she needs. These are the ordinary saints that populate our world and our community. Their light shines in a cold, dark world to give us hope – the hope that has only one true source.

Let your light so shine before others that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.