[The disciples] called the blind man, saying to him, “Take heart; get up, he is calling you.” So throwing off his cloak, he sprang up and came to Jesus. Then Jesus said to him, “What do you want me to do for you?” The blind man said to him, “My teacher, let me see again.” Jesus said to him, “Go; your faith has made you well.” Immediately he regained his sight and followed him on the way.

-Mark 10:49b-52 (NRSV)

Take a moment to think about how you might answer Jesus’ question, “What do you want me to do for you?”

What possibilities did you imagine? Did you think of yourself, your family or friends, strangers you’ve never met, our nation or world, or something else? It’s hard to imagine being asked this question by the Savior of the world. But, Bartimaeus didn’t seem to hesitate. He asked Jesus for his sight to be restored. When he regained his sight, he followed Jesus as he continued his journey to Jerusalem. And oh, the things Bartimaeus would see. A triumphant entry into Jerusalem with palm branches and cloaks spread across the road. Betrayal and arrest in the garden. Accusations and violence. Jesus bearing the weight of his own cross on the way to Golgatha. And, finally, crucifixion and death. Yes, his faith made Bartimaeus well, but that was not the end of the story. There was far more to witness and a greater story to share. I hope Bartimaeus was able to see Jesus after his resurrection, as well.

“What do you want me to do for you?” Jesus has already accomplished the greatest thing he could do for each of us by conquering death and preparing the way for life everlasting. What more could we ask? And yet there is power in asking. There is power in prayer. We trust that God hears us when we ask for healing and guidance, courage and hope, restoration and wholeness. These prayers do not go unheard, and they draw us more closely into God’s mission in the world. We actively participate in His mission when we offer a helping hand to those in need, when we love our neighbors as ourselves, and when we use our gifts to make life together in community better for all. We often see prayers answered by God through the care and compassion of those who surround us. Those who see with faith the needs of others and act with faith as Jesus taught us.

May our eyes be opened to see Jesus in our neighbors, and may we be his hands and feet in serving others whenever there is need. Like Bartimaeus, may our prayer also be “let me see again” the ways God is at work in the world to which we’ve gone blind. And, may we help to open the eyes of those who have a deep need to see Jesus again or, perhaps, for the first time.