By Pastor Nathan Clements American Lutheran Church, La Porte City

People were bringing little children to Jesus for him to place his hands on them, but the disciples rebuked them. When Jesus saw this, he was indignant. He said to them, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” And he took the children in his arms, placed his hands on them and blessed them. ~Mark 10:13-16 (NIV)

The stained glass windows in the sanctuary of my home church in Illinois (pictured at right at First Lutheran Church, Prophetstown, IL) depicted Jesus and several moments in his ministry. As a child, one of my favorites was of Jesus seated on a rock with children gathered around him. I imagined what it would be like to see and hear Jesus, to sit in his lap, and to be blessed by him. I recognize now that this particular window invited me into a deeper understanding of the story and a more personal connection with my faith, but at the time I simply knew that the window sparked my imagination and that I wanted to be one of those kids in Jesus’ presence.

If the disciples had it their way, the children wouldn’t have been in Jesus’ presence. Children were regarded very differently in ancient times. They held no status or power. They simply weren’t valued by society the way kids are today. And yet Jesus said to his disciples, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” Not only is there a place for children in the kingdom of God, it “belongs to such as these!” Sunday school songs like “Jesus Loves the Little Children” that we sang as kids reinforced this idea as we grew in faith and understanding of God’s love for the world.

But Jesus is also saying something deeper and broader here. There is symbolism in his reference to children, highlighted by his use of the words, “such as these.” If children held no status or power in society, who were the others “such as these?” Throughout his ministry Jesus regularly spoke about caring for the orphan, the widow, the naked, the hungry, and the imprisoned. Jesus regularly spoke with, healed, and blessed those on the fringe of society – the ones cast aside, forgotten, and neglected by others. To such as these belong the kingdom of God. And, from this perspective of deep and abiding need, all will receive the kingdom of God.

As Christians today we trust in salvation through Christ, and we believe the kingdom of God is for us as well. But we cannot forget the needs that drive us in our faith. We need forgiveness. We need restoration and wholeness. We need love and grace. We need Jesus. And, we need to respond to the needs of others in our community and world. Jesus is telling us in this passage that the kingdom of God is for those who acknowledge they truly, desperately need it.

Bring your needs to Jesus. Hear his words of forgiveness. Feel his presence. Trust that the kingdom of God is for you.