By Pastor Nathan Clements American Lutheran Church, La Porte City

The point is this: the one who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and the one who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. Each of you must give as you have made up your mind, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to provide you with every blessing in abundance, so that by always having enough of everything, you may share abundantly in every good work. ~ 2 Corinthians 9:6-8 (NRSV)

Well, neither you nor I won the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot last week, but that’s really not a surprise. After all, the odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350. That means your odds of becoming an astronaut, being canonized as a saint, being trampled by a hippopotamus, being struck by lightning not only once but twice, and naturally having identical quadruplets are better than winning the jackpot. And, considering that hippopotami don’t even live in Iowa, that’s saying an awful lot.

But people across the country still lined up to purchase their lottery tickets with the hope that they might become extremely wealthy in the blink of an eye. Simply put, our culture glorifies money, and we are led to believe that material wealth will make us happier people. That’s simply not the case, though. All the possessions, treasure, and goods in the world can’t purchase the greatest gift humankind has ever received, the gift of God’s love and forgiveness.

As Paul wrote in his second letter to the church in Corinth, God blesses us in abundance so that we may share our gifts, talents, and abilities abundantly as a blessing to others. We are not called by God to feel guilted into sharing with others what has been given to us, but rather called to give out of genuine, Christian generosity. God gave His only Son that we might have life in his name. Christ freed us from the bondage of sin and death that we might live more fully as God’s children. Christ went ahead of each of us to prepare a place, that we might live in community with him forever after our life in this world has come to an end. This extravagant gift of love is what we proclaim as Christians and what we strive to embody in our own daily lives. But, that’s not always an easy thing to do. Our culture continues to tease us with the illusion of happiness in material wealth.

In lieu of a fresh $1.6 billion in your bank account this week, consider the gifts God has already given to you and how you might be called to share those with others. Let generosity and love for your neighbors live within you. Share cheerfully as you are able. Together we can be the hands and feet of generosity in Christ’s name. Indeed, this is our calling as Christians.