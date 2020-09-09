By Christopher Simon

Don’t volunteer to be a victim

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” ~ Alice Walker

It may seem odd to think that some people actually volunteer to be victims, but if you let yourself be abused or degraded without fighting back or at least voicing your reluctance to be victimized then you are at the very least complicit in your victimhood.

A less obvious way in which we volunteer to be victims is when someone offers us something that we know isn’t good for us. An alcoholic who accepts a drink is volunteering for victimhood, as is anyone who takes something they know is dangerous.

If you’re in an uncomfortable situation, you have the right to leave. If someone asks you to do something you don’t want to do, you can say no. Saying yes to every request is the surest path to victimization in this world.

And another, less obvious way in which we volunteer to be a victim is when others put us down and we engage with them. They are goading you to play their game, and you can simply refuse to play it. There are real victims in this world, people who through no fault of their own are harmed by others. But sometimes we leave the car unlocked with valuables in clear view, or we accept the offer for something we don’t want, or we say yes when we should just say no.