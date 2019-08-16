Hawkeye Community College will host Cultural Perspectives: A Cedar Valley Mental Health Summit on Friday, September 13, from 7:30 AM-4:30 PM in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus.

The summit will focus on tools and best practices to support individuals in the community facing mental health challenges, including nurses, EMS professionals, substance abuse counselors, social workers, educators, and other healthcare providers.

Sessions at the summit focus on mental health challenges in racial and ethnic minority groups. The opening keynote will be delivered by Dr. Catalina D’Achiardi-Ressler. Dr. D’Achiardi-Ressler is founder of the West Des Moines Center of Psychotherapy and has more than 12 years of experience working with adults in outpatient, inpatient, and forensic settings. She specializes in group dynamics and group therapy, the treatment of relational shock and trauma, adult attachment, and relational issues.

The closing keynote will be delivered by Dr. Keisha Ross, an experienced clinical psychologist practicing full-time at the St. Louis Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She co-leads a national grant focused on race-based stress and minority resilience, as well as a local grant focused on improving health communication between providers and racially/ethnically diverse patients.

A free pre-conference screening of The S Word is planned for Thursday, September 12, from 5-7 PM in Tama Hall. The S Word follows a suicide attempt survivor on a mission to find fellow survivors and document their stories.

The summit is a collaborative effort between Hawkeye Community College, MercyOne, Cedar Valley United Way, Peoples Community Health Clinic, University of Northern Iowa, Waterloo Community Foundation, and Waterloo Community Schools. For more information or to register, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/mental-health-summit or call 319-296-4290.