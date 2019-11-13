John and LaDonna (Kruger) Messer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary November 22, 2019. They were married at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Garrison.

John and LaDonna are the parents of two daughters: Darcy Sherwood of La Porte City, and Jody and husband Josh Powers of Waterloo. Special blessings include their five grandchildren: Emily (Andy) Spoerre, Kaylee Sherwood, Brayden Powers, Brennyn Powers and Baby Brylan (in heaven).

The Messers will be celebrating with a family dinner.

Greetings may be sent to 1688 County Highway V-37, Dysart, IA 52224-9415.