Vacation Bible School is coming soon to St. Paul United Methodist Church. This year’s program is “MAKER FUN FACTORY, Created by God, Built for a Purpose!” All children from age 4 through fifth grade are welcome to come and join the fun at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City on June 19-22 from 9-11:30 AM each day.

We hope your child/children will come and share the excitement…where kids learn they were created by God and built for a purpose. This amazing adventure will help our kids (and adults) begin or deepen their faith by discovering our loving God made each of us! The children will have an amazing time trying out new games, songs, awesome science experiments, yummy snacks and more!

You can register (no fee required) and join in the fun! Registration forms can be picked up at St. Paul United Methodist Church or contact Mary Fratzke, 319-240-7347.