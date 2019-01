Jim and Dianne Meyer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM at Odd Pops, 216 Main Street, La Porte City.

They were married on January 30, 1969 in Oxford, Iowa.

Jim is retired from Sears after 38 years and worked for Spence Fertilizer for 40 years. Dianne is retired from Covenant Medical Center after 43 years.

They have two sons, Tim and Randy, who both reside in Waterloo.

Join us to help them celebrate their special day.