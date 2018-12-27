Michael L. “Mike” Schmitz, 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital from complications of a stroke. He was born October 25, 1944 in Waterloo the son of Louis W. and Berniece E. Delagardelle Schmitz.

Mike married Carolyn Lewis on September 18, 1965 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

He worked as a large equipment operator at John Deere Co. for 17 years and owned and operated La Porte Performance Specialties.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carolyn of La Porte City; one son, Chris (Julie) Schmitz of La Porte City; one daughter, Carrie (Shane) Neil of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Dylan Schmitz, Nicole (Mitchell) Dierks, Jordan Schmitz, Paige (Tucker) Johnson, Vince Neil; one great grandson, Karsen Neil; four brothers, Pete (Linda) Schmitz of La Porte City, Pat (Paulette) Schmitz of Delaware, Arkansas, Joe Schmitz of Gilbertville, Robert Schmitz of Brooklyn and two sisters, Margaret (Charlie) Falk of Naples, Florida, Mary Sue (John) Murray of Osage.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life Service was held December 31, 2018, with inurnment to be held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established.

Mike loved working in the shop, watching westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. He was a lifelong drag racer, winning multiple championships in many classes and longtime member of the Ozark Mountain Super Shifters.

