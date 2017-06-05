Union Middle School Band students are awarded with outstanding achievement points, which are points earned for doing those things that help them improve their musical skills in playing their instruments and their contribution to the growth and success of the whole program. Students earn points for progressing through their lesson book and for earning proficiency on band concert literature, for positive attitude and effort in band rehearsals, for achieving high grades and percentages at the end of each quarter, for performing in concerts and outside of the requirements, for honor band, jazz band, solo contest and taking private lessons with a professional on their chosen instrument, and for coming to band lessons to learn the skills they need to practice on their own. The award is not easy to achieve. This year, the points to achieve the awards were increased by 22% as a request by the students to make achievement more rigorous. It is based more on effort and achieving one’s highest potential, than it is on sheer talent. There are three levels students can achieve depending on the number of points they earn – Gold, Silver and Bronze.

2016-17 Union Middle School Band Awards

6th Grade Bronze: Kaitlyn Brustkern, Kilee Dengler, Aubrey Gates, Lance Moore, Erin Sauer, Logan Sharpnack, Quinn Wandschneider

6th Grade Silver: Matt Carlson, Zak Reed, Caleb Rivera

6th Grade Gold: Joseph Bistline, Amy Caughron, Paige Dulin, Tobias Hopkins, Ty Lorenzen, Brady Spence, Miya Uchiyama-Hansen

7th Grade Bronze: Jack Carlson, Gabe Hanson, Michael Niebergall, Danny Petersen, Christian Ryan, Andrew Timmer, Alexa Weber, Josie Werner

7th Grade Silver: Alexis Nosko, Josef Schmitz, Haylee Sparks

7th Grade Gold: Mae Deaton, Elle Hookham, Gabriel Jesse, Cora Klein, Belle Olson, Tristen Prouse, Laura Rempe, Carlie Spore

8th Grade Bronze: Sydney Bucknell, Michael Frisbie, Jacob Hill, Alina Rodriguez, Rylee Sash, Belle Weber

8th Grade Silver: Alex Hall, Alex Johnston, Sterling Mullen, Breanna Weltzin, Savannah Williams

8th Grade Gold:Marcus Albertsen, Emma Deaton, Tyson Fleshner, Grace Johnson, Kylea Neuendorf, Sarah Roberts, Ella Smith

100 Awards (passed 100 lesson book songs in one year): Gabriel Jesse, Tristen Prouse, Kylea Neuendorf

Jazz Band Awards: 7th grade: Mae Deaton, Gabe Hanson, Elle Hookham, Cora Klein, Tristen Prouse, Laura Rempe, and Carlie Spore. 8th grade: Marcus Albertsen, Emma Deaton, Tyson Fleshner, Michael Frisbie, Alex Hall, Jacob Hill, Alex Johnston, Kylea Neuendorf, Sarah Roberts, Alina Rodriguez, Ella Smith, and Savannah Williams.