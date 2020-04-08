By Laurie Routt

Several Union Middle School Band members participated in the NEIBA Solo Ensemble Contest on March 5, 2020. The contest was a great success.

A Red ribbon and “Excellent” rating was awarded to 6th grader Jill Hanson on trumpet. Blue ribbons and “Superior” ratings were awarded to 6th graders Melanie Yuska and Will Asmussen on alto saxophone, Emma Thompson on clarinet, Cooper Spore on trombone, Astrid Hopkins on flute, and Lorelei Hinebaugh on French horn.

A Red ribbon and “Excellent” rating was awarded to 7th grader Kelsey Brown on French horn. Blue ribbons and “Superior” ratings were awarded to 7th graders Harrison Bistline and Kate Crafe on trumpet and Erica Hoppe on flute.

Red ribbons and “Excellent” ratings were awarded to 8th graders Hunter Schaefer on clarinet, Austin Martin on trumpet, and Landen Reed on tuba. Blue ribbons and “Superior” ratings were awarded to 8th graders Alexis Dugan on flute and Andrew Kline on trombone.

Four performances were chosen for the “Highly Superior” rating and awarded gold ribbons. This honor was earned by 8th graders Hayden Spore for his French horn solo Melodies from “Der Freischutz” by Weber/Ployhar, Adam Brehm for his mallet solo Marching Bells by Frank Erickson, Danson Moody for his timpani solo Exchanges by James Curnow, and Lauren Youngblut on her alto saxophone solo Slavonic Dance No. by Dvorak/Buchtel.

Weston Krug judged the contest and Mary Aschenbrenner was the contest piano accompanist.