By Laurie Routt

Five students from the Union Middle School Band program were chosen to participate in the NEIBA Honor Band held at Oelwein High School on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Students chosen for honor band were Clara Carlson on clarinet, daughter of Todd and Korina Carlson of La Porte City, Lauren Youngblut on alto saxophone, daughter of Ben and Erica Youngblut of La Porte City, Dacey Powell on trumpet, daughter of Dana Powell of La Porte City and Keri Kopriva of Clutier, Hayden Spore on French horn, son of Chad and Heidi Spore of Dysart, and Andrew Kline on trombone, son of David and Stefanie Kline of La Porte City.

Students were chosen from 68 participating schools in the northeast district of Iowa and two bands of 130 players were formed of highly qualified middle school musicians. Musicians rehearsed all day Saturday, December 7th and presented their concert at 5 PM at the Oelwein High School gymnasium.

The two bands were under the direction of Ms. Alexa Gibbs from the South Hamilton School District and Mr. Kevin Brown from the Iowa City Community School District.