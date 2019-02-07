The 10th annual Union Middle School lip sync contest will begin soon! Over the past 10 years, the contest has raised money for children with muscular dystrophy to attend Camp Courageous, the American Cancer Society, the Red Cross and to purchase Owlet Socks in support of the Knox Blocks Foundation.

This year, students and staff will once again be “lipping off” for Knox Blocks. For additional information about Knox Blocks logon to https://www.knoxblocks.org/.

The Union Middle School “Lip-Off for Knox Blocks” lip sync contest kicks off on Monday, February 11 with Round 1 performances.

This year, 20 groups have signed up to participate. In Round 1, each group lip syncs 30 seconds of a song or skit on stage for the entire student body. The remainder of the week, votes are cast in the form of money for the groups students and staff wish to see perform again the following week, with only half of the competitors advancing. The contest continues for a total of four rounds.

This has been a lot of fun in past years! We have fun entertainment and raise money for an important cause all at the same time.

Performances begin at 8:20 in the school’s auditorium. Tentative performance dates, depending on weather, are scheduled for the following dates:

Round 1 – Monday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 12

Round 2 – Monday, February 18

Round 3 – Tuesday, February 26

FINAL ROUND – Monday, March 6

Check out past performances online: https://mrsdriscol.weebly.com/lip-off.html

Donations from the community are welcomed, sent either through students or staff, or stop in to make a donation in person. If sending a check for a donation, please make it payable to UCSD. On the memo line, please write: Lip-Off.