With the announcement of the first four teams that would advance to compete in the State FIRST LEGO League Competition, students representing Union Middle School had yet to hear their names called. After a morning of competititon on the campus of Hawkeye Community College last Sunday, only five of the 20 teams present would advance to State. Congratulations to the fifth and final team selected, the Pipe Cleaners from Union Middle School, who will compete for a state championship in Ames, January 13-14!