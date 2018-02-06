Mae Valentine Schrader will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower. Mae was born February 14, 1918 in rural La Porte City, the daughter of JW and Myrtle Craft.

Mae was a long time teacher and homemaker in the Hudson and La Porte City areas. She married Warren Schrader; he is now deceased.

Her family includes a son Warren Jr., and a daughter Jeri Gronewold, six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Valentines or birthday cards may be sent to her at La Porte City Specialty Care, 1100 Hwy. 218 N., La Porte City, IA 50651