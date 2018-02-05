Theresa Minard will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on February 9, 1938 in Stacyville, Iowa, the daughter of George and Helen Hartough Halfman. She married Daryl Minard on May 25, 1957, now deceased.

Her family includes eight children, Carol (Rick) Weisert, Janet (Gary) Thiele, Donna Minard (deceased), Alan (Lety) Minard, Brian (Michelle) Minard, Karen (Dan) Ostrem, Steve (Vickee) Minard and Teri (Tim) Davison. She has 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Theresa at P.O. Box 167, Gilbertville, Iowa 50634.