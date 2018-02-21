Mariellyn Runyan is celebrating her 95th birthday. She was born March 5, 1923 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, arriving in the middle of a blizzard. Her teaching degree was earned from Upper Iowa University. She married Donald Runyan {deceased) on March 1, 1944. Mariellyn (Mrs. Runyan) taught mathematics, Spanish, and computer sciences at the La Porte City High School, retiring in 1975. She and Don enjoyed many summers of retirement with family and friends fishing at Lake Ida, Minnesota.

Her family includes four daughters; Judy (Duane) Robinson, Sharon (Jud) Anton, Marleen (Tim) Darnell, Deb (Don) Huck, and one son Dave (Sue) Runyan; 16 grandchildren; and 36 great grandchildren.

Please help us honor this special lady, our mother, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Care Initiatives, 1100 Hwy 218 N, La Porte City, Iowa 50651.