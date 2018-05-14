Raymond Johnson of La Porte City turns 100 on May 21, 2018. Help him celebrate Sunday, May 20th at La Porte City Specialty Care from 1-3 PM. Cards may be sent to him at: LPC Specialty Care, P.O. Box 175, 1100 Hwy. 218 N, La Porte City, IA 50651.
Related Posts
Charlotte D. Lambert
March 30, 2017
Harold H. “Bud” Voelschow
January 15, 2016
Oren and Gwen Hoyt
April 20, 2016
Betty J. Johannsen
November 5, 2014
WOMAN OF THE YEAR
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop