James D. “J.D.” Butler, 79, of Milford, IL passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. He was born July 31, 1938 in Baxter, IA, the son of Fred and Florence Crawford Butler and they preceded him in death in addition to one brother, Gale.

He married Elaine Johannsen on November 8, 1959 in Baxter and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Linda Sims of Murfreesboro, TN and Lisa (Dale) Henrichs of Woodworth, IL; two sons, Lyle (Peggy) Butler of Nevada, IA and Larry (Tiina) Butler of Lees Summit, MO; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

J.D. was a member of the United Methodist Church in Milford where he helped with the maintenance of the church and parsonage. He started out in farming and the transportation business before moving to Illinois to work for Crow’s for 30 years. When he retired from Crow’s as the Production Manager, he went into the real estate business with Bob Nielsen. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork and wine making. He also enjoyed making people laugh and smile, took great pride in his yard, and enjoyed sharing his wine with visitors.

A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, IL.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Milford, IL. Pastor Gail Meyers will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Milford United Methodist Church or Milford Ambulance.

