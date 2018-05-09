Daryl Bernard Erdmann, 65, of Dysart passed away on May 8, 2018 at Sunnycrrest Nursing Center in Dysart.

Daryl was born on November 2, 1952, in Waterloo, the son of Harlan and Hazel (Saunders) Erdmann. Daryl attended Denver High School. On September 25, 1971, he was united in marriage to Freda Boyd in Waterloo.

Daryl worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 36 years. He also farmed north of Dysart for 40 years and organized the fireworks during the Dysart Fourth of July Celebration for 35 years. Daryl enjoyed woodworking, participating in many Dysart community organization and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father; a granddaughter, Pepper; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Kaleas and John DeGraffenried.

Daryl is survived by his mother; his wife, Freda of Dysart; a son, Jeremy (Kristan) Erdmann of Murray, Kentucky; a daughter, Mindy (Ty) Blain of Bigfork, Montana; four siblings, Karen (CR) Wilson of Missouri, Diana DeGraffenried of Missouri, Reynold (Joyce) Erdmann of Washburn, and Peggy Kaleas of Denver; three grandchildren, Joselyn Erdmann and Malina and Jacek Blain; and a grandchild on the way.

Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow at Union Middle School, also in Dysart.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the City of Dysart Park Fund.

